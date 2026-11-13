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‘Beyond the Gates’ Star Tamara Tunie On Bittersweet Emmy Win Without Scott Bryce: ‘I Only Wish He Had Been Here a Little Longer to Share This With Me’
By Michael Fairman,9 days ago
Just two weeks ago, Beyond the Gates matriarch Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree) took home the Outstanding Lead Actress prize at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Tunie made an impressive and touching 3-minute speech which gave a special nod to her 92-year-old mother, who was present with her at the October 30 ceremony.