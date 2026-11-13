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Pretty Empowered Helps Girls Explore Careers in STEM and Beauty
By Staff Writer,8 days ago
Now in its fifth year, Pretty Empowered expanded this year’s event from approximately 100 participants to 150 girls in recognition of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago’s 150th anniversary. Participants took part in hands-on activities and workshops introducing them to career paths across the beauty industry, including cosmetic science, product development, branding, marketing, retail operations and business.
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