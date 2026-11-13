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Tips for Professionals to Ensure a Successful Guest Speaker Experience
By Sarah Garven, PhD, CPABrandon Vagner,7 days ago
It is not uncommon for CPAs to be asked to serve as guest speakers in college accounting classes or at student organization meetings. The following tips were developed through the experience of two accounting professors from a large public university who have hosted dozens of outside speakers in their classes and through their service as faculty advisors to student organizations.