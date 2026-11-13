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Cigar News: Lord Baltimore Distributors Teams Up With Nick Perdomo of Perdomo Cigars For The Hobson’s Choice Sungrown Cigar
By Editorials,9 days ago
Lord Baltimore Distributors has again teamed up with Nick Perdomo of Perdomo Cigars for their latest release: Hobson’s Choice Sungrown. This unique blend adds a flavorful yet smooth choice to the Hobson’s Choice line of cigars. A Hobson’s Choice is an old horse brokering term that means “Take...