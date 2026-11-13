undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deep Creek Daily Notes Blog November 13 Weekend
7 days ago
Friday, November 13, Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026: The weather today will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of rain after 1:00 PM and highs in the upper 50s. West winds of around 6 to 9 mph. The chance of rain is 20%. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a chance of rain mainly after 1:00 PM and highs in the mid 40s. The chance of rain is 30%. Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.