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Cindy Holscher holds first press conference after winning Kansas governor’s race
By Angela SmithSophia Gernander,10 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sen. Cindy Holscher held her first press conference since being elected as the next governor of Kansas. Holscher thanked supporters from Topeka on Friday and outlined her priorities for bringing Kansans together to move the state forward. She was joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect KC Ohaebosim, who will be the first African-American Lieutenant Governor for Kansas.