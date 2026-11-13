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ArtZany! Radio for the Imagination! Northfield High School production of Mean Girls, 11-13-26
9 days ago
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes director Kat Middeldorp and students from the Northfield High School musical production of Mean Girls. Join Cady Heron and friends as they navigate the wilds of a suburban high school and they take on Regina George and The Plastics. Mean Girls is written by Tina Fey and based on the Paramount Pictures movie from 2004.