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USDA proposes strengthening Horse Protection Act enforcement
By USDA-APHIS,10 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service is seeking public input on a proposed rule to strengthen its regulations under the Horse Protection Act. The proposed rule would modernize the inspection procedures consistent with those used in other horse sports and ensure greater oversight of industry inspection programs.