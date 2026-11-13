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Evers grants 14 commutations, first Wisconsin governor to do so in decades
By Indiana Schilz,10 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) — Gov. Tony Evers has granted commutations to 14 people serving prison sentences in Wisconsin, becoming the first governor in decades to use the state's constitutional commutation power. Evers reinstated Wisconsin's commutation process in April, signing two executive orders that created a Governor's Commutation Advisory...