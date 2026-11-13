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PFF grades and advanced stats from the Giants’ loss to the Commanders
By Anthony Del Genio,10 days ago
The post-mortem on a game the New York Giants should have won but didn’t is never fun. Let’s see what we can learn from the Pro Football Focus grades and advanced stats about who played well and who didn’t. Before looking at the offense and defense, let’s note that PFF gave Jordan Stout his lowest grade of the season because of that 12-yard shank in the fourth quarter that gave the Commanders decent field position to start their winning drive, and of course Dominic Zvada got a low grade for his field goal miss from 32 yards out (though not as low as the first Washington and the Houston games in which he had multiple misses). That’s part of the story, but there was blame to go around on the offense and defense. And let’s not forget the coaching. In the old days we used to speak of a “prevent defense” that tried to hold a lead by playing soft coverage that stopped big plays. Well, last night John Harbaugh played what might be called a “prevent offense,” being scared off field goal attempts and punting in Commanders’ territory after Zvada’a early miss and trying to wind down the clock with running plays and quarterback keepers instead of calling easy pitch-and-catch plays to keep the ball out of Jayden Daniels’ hands.