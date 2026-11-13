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Bay Theater reopens at Palisades Village
By City News ServiceSpectrum News Staff,9 days ago
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The Bay Theater at Palisades Village reopened Friday, restoring a moviegoing destination that has been closed since the January 2025 wildfires. "Tickets are officially on sale now," the Bay Theater and Palisades Village said in a joint social media post this week. "The Bay Theater is welcoming moviegoers back to Palisades Village on Friday, November 13th."