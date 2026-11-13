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Africa Cancer Control Implementation Forum 2026: Turning Cancer Policies into Better Patient Care
10 days ago
The inaugural Africa Cancer Control Implementation Forum (ACIF) will take place on December 7, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria, bringing together government officials, cancer programme leaders, clinicians and health partners to address one of Africa’s most pressing healthcare challenges: turning cancer control policies into accessible, reliable and equitable care for patients.