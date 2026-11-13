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Pelé’s Cause of Death: Brazilian Football King’s Battle With Colon Cancer
7 days ago
Pelé, the legendary Brazilian footballer known as “O Rei” (The King), died of complications from colon cancer on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82. The only player to win three FIFA World Cups, Pelé became a global symbol of football, inspiring generations with his extraordinary talent and unforgettable achievements. Yet behind his remarkable career, the final chapter of his life was marked by a serious illness.