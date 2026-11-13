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Belzutifan Plus Lenvatinib Moves Closer to EU Approval for Advanced Kidney Cancer
10 days ago
A new combination treatment for advanced kidney cancer has moved one step closer to European approval. Merck has announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending belzutifan plus lenvatinib for adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma with a clear cell component (ccRCC) following treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.