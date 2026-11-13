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Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu Outlines Priorities for the Future of Global Cancer Control – UICC
9 days ago
Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) shared on LinkedIn:. “In this blog, UICC’s President, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, reflects on the challenges and opportunities ahead for global cancer control, from growing inequities in access to care to the need for stronger collaboration and investment. With more than 1,100 member organisations...