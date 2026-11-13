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Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy Moves Toward FDA Review After Six-Month PFS Benefit in EGFR Exon 20 Insertion-Mutated Lung Cancer
10 days ago
A new targeted treatment combination for a difficult-to-treat subtype of lung cancer has reached an important regulatory milestone. Cullinan Therapeutics announced on November 12, 2026, that its partner, Taiho Oncology, has completed a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zipalertinib plus platinum-based chemotherapy. The application seeks approval for patients with previously untreated, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.