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FDA Approves Durvalumab Plus Enfortumab Vedotin for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
10 days ago
A new treatment option has emerged for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who cannot receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. The FDA has approved a perioperative regimen combining durvalumab and enfortumab vedotin, following Phase III results showing a 49% reduction in the risk of an event or death and a 42% reduction in the risk of death.