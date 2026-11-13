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Former Eagle River nurse sentenced for causing three opioid deaths
By Anthony Wright,10 days ago
A former Eagle River nurse practitioner will spend 26 years in federal prison after admitting to illegally prescribing drugs that caused the overdose deaths of three patients. Jessica Joyce Spayd, 55, pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing and dispensing opioids and other drugs outside legitimate medical practice. Court documents say Spayd...
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