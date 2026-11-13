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Yu Fujiwara Thanks TargetCancer Foundation for Bringing Together the Rare Cancer and Tumor-Agnostic Research Community
9 days ago
Yu Fujiwara, Assistant Professor at Medical College of Wisconsin, MCW Cancer Center, shared on X:. Thank you TargetCancer Foundation for organizing this amazing meeting to learn more about rare cancer care/research and connect to people working on tumor-agnostic research. A lot to discuss: ag(e)nostic, zip-code agnostic, funding, CUP, advocacy networking,...