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CALR-Mutated MPN: A Shared Neoantigen Makes Immunotherapy Possible, and Antibodies Lead So Far
10 days ago
Calreticulin (CALR) mutations characterize a distinct molecular subgroup of essential thrombocythemia (ET) and primary myelofibrosis (MF). They produce an abnormal protein that activates the thrombopoietin receptor MPL and sustains JAK-STAT signaling. Most pathogenic mutations also generate a common amino acid sequence absent from normal calreticulin. This sequence can be recognized by the immune system and targeted through vaccines, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, and engineered T cells.