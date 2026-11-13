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Douglas Flora Introduces The Signal, TensorBlack’s Weekly Guide to AI in Oncology
9 days ago
Douglas Flora, President-Elect at Association of Cancer Care Centers, Executive Medical Director of Yung Family Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, shared on LinkedIn:. Good afternoon, oncology. Welcome to this, the inaugural edition of The Signal, our new weekly newsletter designed to help you keep pace with this rapidly shifting field, as Digital Health and AI in Oncology have arrived in earnest.