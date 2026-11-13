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Neil Vasan Highlights the Accelerated FDA Approval of Daraxonrasib Through the Priority Voucher Program
9 days ago
Neil Vasan, Director of Breast Cancer Translational Research at NYU Langone Health, shared on X:. “PDAC patients and Revolution Medicines benefited uniquely from the priority voucher program. Daraxonrasib (RASONQUE) was approved in 35 days, 6.5 months ahead of schedule. It’s approved today. Without the voucher, it wouldn’t be until March...