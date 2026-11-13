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2026 MSHSL WC Area State Football Quarterfinals Preview and Picks.
By Jamie Broman,10 days ago
The Prep Bowl is here, but for three Wright County Area football teams, they are still one win away from playing indoors at US Bank Stadium, and it’s going to be cold on Friday night, but knowing they are just one win away will warm the hearts of the players, coaches and fans. Last week I went 3-1 in my picks and now am 53-16 on the season. Here is a look at the match ups on Friday, and my picks for the State Quarterfinal games. Good luck to all the teams!