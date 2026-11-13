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Stephen Liu: Insights from Sandip Patel on Immunotherapy in Early-Stage NSCLC
9 days ago
Stephen Liu, Chief of Division of Hematology and Oncology at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared on X:. “Dr. Sandip Patel provides an updated overview of immunotherapy in early stage NSCLC; compares and contrasts to melanoma. Neoadjuvant and perioperative have been more consistent than adjuvant but many questions remain including...