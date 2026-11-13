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What To Expect This H-2B Season
By Editorial Advisory Board,9 days ago
If you use H-2B, you don’t need a primer, and chances are, you and/or your friends use the program to fill your crews. Last year, 38.3% of the H-2B visas given were for landscaping and groundskeeping workers. The next-biggest occupation, maids and housekeeping cleaners, came in under 7%. That means landscaping isn’t just a heavy user of the H-2B program, landscaping is the H-2B program, in practical terms.