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AROUND ALASKA: Explosives Found, Veterans Honored, and Unicorn Hunt!
By Emily Gerchman, Coastal TV News,10 days ago
FBI technicians made the trip to Zarembo Island to safely deal with some explosives that were discovered there. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the explosives were unstable, requiring them to be set off in place. If you find what appears to be explosives on the Tongass National Forest, do not touch them and notify your local Ranger District.