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IASLC Introduces the Second Thoracic Oncology Multidisciplinary Simulation Series
10 days ago
International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) shared on LinkedIn:. “NEW! IASLC’s Thoracic Oncology Multidisciplinary Simulation Series 2 is now available!. Strengthen your clinical decision-making skills through four interactive, case-based simulations exploring real-world challenges in radiation oncology, pathology, pulmonology, and thoracic surgery. Developed by international thoracic oncology...