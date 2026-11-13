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Enliven Therapeutics Welcomes The Max Foundation CEO Pat Garcia-Gonzalez
9 days ago
“We’re grateful to The Max Foundation for its efforts to improve access to cancer treatment worldwide. We were honored to welcome Pat Garcia-Gonzalez, CEO of The Max Foundation, to our recent company offsite to share more about Max’s work and the patients it serves. Pat’s presentation reinforced the importance of keeping patients at the center of everything we do.