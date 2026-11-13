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Green Valley celebrates generations of families who built tight-knit community
By Scott McCaffrey,10 days ago
Generations of residents who have contributed to the Green Valley community were honored this month at festivities held at Dr. Charles Drew Elementary School. The event on Nov. 7 — Celebrating Families in Our Green Valley Community — brought to life stories from some of the 200-plus families that helped build the neighborhood during a century of segregation through the present day.
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