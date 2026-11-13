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Christos Tsagkaris: Discussing How Ethical Dilemmas in Public Health Shape Communication with Patients and the Public
9 days ago
Christos Tsagkaris, Technical Advisory Group Member at WHO Regional Office for Europe, shared on LinkedIn:. “A few days ago, I had the pleasure of returning, virtually, to the School of Medicine/University of Crete, where I studied medicine, to join a Clinical Bioethics class and discuss ethical dilemmas in public and population health, particularly how they shape our communication with patients and the wider public.