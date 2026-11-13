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Federica Pecci: Predictors of Early Progression on First-Line Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
10 days ago
“Glad to share our manuscript just published in JTO investigating the clinicogenomic determinants of earlier progression with osimertinib monotherapy in EGFR-mutant NSCLC. To study early osimertinib progression further, we conducted a large international multicenter real-world study which included 1,488 patients treated with first-line osimertinib monotherapy. We investigated baseline clinicogenomic determinants of progression over time, aiming to develop a dynamic and clinically applicable framework for risk stratification.