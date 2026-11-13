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Heber City’s proposed historic district could be among the largest in the state
By Abby Bammerlin,10 days ago
Heber City’s Historical Preservation Commission is finalizing its proposal for a historic district, which could give property owners financial assistance when renovating. If approved, the district could be one of the largest in the state based on its size. Currently, the proposed district runs from around South 600 West to North 600 East and East 500 North to East 6th South.
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