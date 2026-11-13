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“S” is for Swansea Veneer and Basket Works
By Walter Edgar,3 days ago
“S” is for Swansea Veneer and Basket Works. Founded in 1914 by Washington Bartow Rast, the Swansea Veneer and Basket Works was an expansion of his veneer mill that had started in 1896. One of the first trade factories in South Carolina, it was for many years Swansea's only industry. Initially the factory made banana drums, barrels, furniture, and fine veneers. By 1903 production was expanded to include wooden crates, boxes, and baskets used by the burgeoning truck farming industry trade in South Carolina for shipping fruits and vegetables. By the 1920's the factory's products were shipped from Lexington County to points all over the eastern seaboard and into Canada. When Rast's son, Lewis Oliver Rast, joined his father in the business, the Swansea Veneer and Basket Works became known as W.B. Rast's Son’s Company.
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