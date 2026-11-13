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Explosion levels vacant Warren home listed for sale, leaving neighbors shaken, SUV totaled
By Peter Maxwell,10 days ago
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A powerful house explosion rocked a south Warren neighborhood late Thursday night, with the force of the blast felt several blocks away. The explosion happened on Hendricks near Elroy, leaving a home in ruins and neighbors shaken. Debris was scattered across the street, damaging several nearby homes.
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