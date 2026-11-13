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Montour County resident is latest measles-related death in Pa. outbreak, officials say
By James Engel,8 days ago
An unvaccinated resident of Montour County is the latest measles-related fatality in an outbreak that has so far sickened more than 1,500 people across the commonwealth, state health officials say. The Pennsylvania Health Department did not offer any additional information about the person in a Friday press release. Montour County...
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