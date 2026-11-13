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The future of teeth may not include dentures, thanks to Japan
By Ricardo Ramirez,10 days ago
Dentures vs. the future: Japan’s tooth-regrowth breakthrough changes everything. Losing teeth has meant artificial replacements for centuries. Japanese researchers at Kyoto University Hospital are changing that with human trials of a drug that regrows natural teeth. By 2030, regrowing your own teeth could replace traditional dental prosthetics. The breakthrough...