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Oregon Delegates Introduce Resolutions Honoring Silver Rail Victims, Wyden Calls for Gun Control Legislation
By Right Now Oregon,10 days ago
Oregon — Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Rep. Janelle Bynum announced November 12 the introduction of separate House and Senate resolutions honoring those killed in the October 15 shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. Both resolutions condemn the attack, offer condolences to grieving families...
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