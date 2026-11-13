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Many elder abuse incidents go underreported, experts say
By Katee TompkinsCapital News Service,8 days ago
LANSING — Older adults who experience abuse often face a difficult choice: report the person harming them or risk losing the help they depend on every day. That dependence is one reason many elder abuse cases go unreported, said Paula Cunningham, the state director of AARP Michigan. Older adults may rely on relatives, caregivers or others for meals, transportation, personal care and other daily needs, making it harder to speak out when abuse occurs.