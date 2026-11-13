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Oregon SOS Audit Finds Gaps in State IT Oversight and Disaster Recovery Planning
By Right Now Oregon,9 days ago
Salem, OR. — Oregon’s centralized technology organization has established an adequate cybersecurity foundation and stable computing operations, but weaknesses in accountability, risk oversight and disaster recovery planning could increase the risk of prolonged outages and recurring service disruptions, according to an October audit. The Oregon Secretary of State’s...
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