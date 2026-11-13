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Roseburg man, 24, dies in single-vehicle crash at Lookingglass and Goedeck
By News Staff,10 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 24-year-old Roseburg man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Roseburg, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Police said officers responded at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 13 to a report of a crash at W. Lookingglass Road and W. Goedeck Avenue. Officers found Kyler Elias Haney was the only occupant of a silver Ford F-350 and was deceased when they arrived.
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