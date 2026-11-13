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Washington County Names Kaylynn Berrios Community Corrections Director
By Right Now Oregon,10 days ago
Washington County has appointed Kaylynn Berrios as community corrections director following a national search and her year leading the department in an acting capacity. Washington County, OR. — Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange has appointed Kaylynn Berrios as director of Community Corrections after a national candidate search, the county announced Nov. 12.