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Columbus could see another double digit water rate hike to pay for water infrastructure projects
By WOSU 89.7 NPR News,10 days ago
Columbus is weighing another steep water bill increase that would cost the average household an extra $123 annually, one year after a similar increase was proposed. An 18% increase would impact customers in Columbus, its suburbs and outlying communities that rely on the city's water systems if approved by Columbus City Council. Projections presented by Columbus Water and Power last year show water bills could increase by more than 10% for the next several years until 2032.
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