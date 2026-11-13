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"Blood in the Water": VP JD Vance Reconsiders 2028 Presidential Run
10 days ago
Vice President JD Vance is reportedly giving serious consideration to sitting out the 2028 presidential race following the Republican party's recent midterm election losses. According to conversations with allies and advisors, the Vice President is currently wrestling with his political ambitions, the demands of fatherhood, and a fracturing MAGA coalition. While advisors still believe a campaign is more likely than not, Vance has privately questioned whether any Republican can win the White House in 2028 if the ongoing war with Iran continues. Following the midterms, Vance took to social media to bluntly blame the overseas conflict for the GOP's terrible losses at the ballot box. With "blood in the water," political insiders anticipate a crowded primary field, though his team remains confident he would dominate the competition. Adding to the 2028 uncertainty, President Trump has reportedly decided to wait and see how the primaries unfold rather than offering Vance an early endorsement. 47:01 JD Vance Breaks With Trump on Iran and Israel After US Midterms Collapse YouTube · Bloomberg Television.