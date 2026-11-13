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Turning Pages and Touching Hearts: Memorial High School NEHS Partners with Harrison’s Heroes
By Emma MankariousMemorial High School,9 days ago
For the past four years, Memorial High School’s National English Honor Society (NEHS) has partnered with Harrison’s Heroes to bring comfort and joy to children facing extended hospital stays. From creating handmade activities to supporting major fundraising events, NEHS members have demonstrated how student-led service can make a lasting difference.