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Chenango Valley's Tiffani Schaefer commits to UNH women's soccer
By Thomas Turgeon,9 days ago
On Friday, Chenango Valley senior Tiffani Schaefer officially signed committed to play Division I soccer at the University of New Hampshire next Fall. Schaefer has been a member of the varsity team since she was in eighth grade, she is a two-time All-Conference selection, and a four-time Section IV champion. Schaefer finishes her high school soccer career with 52 goals and 30 assists.