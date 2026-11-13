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Day Zero Bali Returns To GWK Cultural Park On April 2027
By Bryson Page,10 days ago
Day Zero Bali is coming back. Damian Lazarus and Savaya Group have confirmed that the festival will return to GWK Cultural Park on April 16, 2027, following what organizers are calling a landmark debut edition. The announcement also includes the return of Day Zero Week, a six-day run of music, wellness, and cultural programming across the island from April 13 through April 18, 2027.