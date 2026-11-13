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Medford Police Invite Public Inside Headquarters for 10-Year Anniversary
By Right Now Oregon,10 days ago
Medford, OR. — The Medford Police Department will host a community open house Tuesday, Nov. 17, marking 10 years at its headquarters on South Ivy Street. Residents are invited to visit the building at 219 S. Ivy St. between 5 and 7 p.m. Guided tours will give attendees a look inside the facility and an opportunity to learn about the space supporting the department’s daily operations.
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