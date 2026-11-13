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Rams Explored Blockbuster WR Trade Following Puka Nacua Injury: Report
By Ethan Woodie,10 days ago
The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday without any action from the Los Angeles Rams. Following blockbuster offseason trades for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett to fortify their defense, the Rams felt no need to sacrifice even more future draft capital to acquire more talent, even at 5-4 and with mounting injuries to their offense.