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WATCH: NASA's Futuristic X-59 Supersonic Jet Stops in Alabama
10 days ago
A futuristic experimental jet from NASA and Lockheed Martin made a second visit to Alabama this week as part of an ongoing cross-country test flight. The "X-59" research aircraft touched down at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport for a quick stop on Wednesday. Accompanied by NASA’s F-15 Eagle, the experimental plane departed Thursday morning, taking off en route to California. The X-59 is designed with a groundbreaking goal: to significantly reduce the volume of a sonic boom—the loud sound a plane makes when it breaks the sound barrier. These test flights across the country are crucial for collecting data on the noise generated. It is hoped that the success of this aircraft will eventually convince regulators to lift current bans and allow commercial supersonic flights over land.