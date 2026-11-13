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Saints’ Travis Etienne Jr. Sends Strong Message on Week 10 Injury Status
By Owen Crisafulli,10 days ago
The New Orleans Saints got themselves back on track with a nail-biting 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, but it’s clear this still has quite a bit of work to do. The Saints are an inconsistent team on both sides of the ball, and if they want to take control of a wide-open NFC South division, they need to find a way to play at a high level more frequently.